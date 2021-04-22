Arlington Partners LLC Buys Shares of 418 Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 418 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

In other Cigna news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $1,054,417.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,701,401. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 186,165 shares of company stock valued at $45,623,450 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CI opened at $253.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $256.74. The firm has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

