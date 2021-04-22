Arlington Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,956 TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,956 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,265,000 after acquiring an additional 633,351 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,396,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,930,000 after acquiring an additional 34,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,110,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,325,000 after acquiring an additional 14,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,100,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,186,000 after acquiring an additional 245,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $837,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.65. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $523.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. TTM Technologies’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

TTMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TTM Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.