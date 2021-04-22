Arlington Partners LLC Increases Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 68.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in Sysco by 1.5% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 2.6% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Sysco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.56.

SYY opened at $82.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.94. The company has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1,176.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.