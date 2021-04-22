Arlington Partners LLC Invests $77,000 in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in TriState Capital by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 91,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 14,809 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TriState Capital by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 60,860 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in TriState Capital by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 197,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 70,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in TriState Capital by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSC opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.10.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSC. Wedbush raised TriState Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TriState Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

