Arlington Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,812 NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NorthWestern by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 3,500 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $211,295.00. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $159,597.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,772. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NWE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $70.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. NorthWestern Co. has a twelve month low of $47.43 and a twelve month high of $70.75.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $313.45 million during the quarter. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.51%.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

