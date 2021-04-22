Arlington Partners LLC Takes $88,000 Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $107.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.27. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.42.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.