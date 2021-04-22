ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 68.21%.

Shares of ARR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.04. 87,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,102. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average of $11.13. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $12.53. The company has a market cap of $810.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, Director Robert C. Hain purchased 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $102,564.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,485.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO James R. Mountain sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,526.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARR has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.56.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

