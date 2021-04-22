Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Has $626,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $68.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.37. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.58 billion, a PE ratio of 114.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

