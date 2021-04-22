Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Raymond James

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.53.

NYSE:AJG opened at $136.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.66 and a fifty-two week high of $137.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.88.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $729,752.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,742.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 5,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

