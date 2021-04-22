ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ASMIY stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $303.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 742. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $284.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.82. ASM International has a one year low of $104.50 and a one year high of $323.97.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 22.44%.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

