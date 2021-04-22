ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €590.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €590.00 ($694.12) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASML has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €630.00 ($741.18) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €475.00 ($558.82) price objective on ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €540.00 ($635.29) price objective on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group set a €445.00 ($523.53) price target on ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €534.00 ($628.24) price target on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €517.70 ($609.06).

Analyst Recommendations for ASML (EPA:ASML)

