ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.84 EPS

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $2.10 on Thursday, hitting $653.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. ASML has a 1 year low of $275.96 and a 1 year high of $655.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $589.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $503.14. The company has a market capitalization of $274.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.8864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Grupo Santander cut ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

