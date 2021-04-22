ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Rating Lowered by Grupo Santander

Grupo Santander downgraded shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) from a hold rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ASML has been the subject of a number of other research reports. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $605.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $655.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $589.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.14. ASML has a 52-week low of $275.96 and a 52-week high of $655.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.32, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.8864 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 216.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $702,557,000 after purchasing an additional 985,753 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 880,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,556,000 after purchasing an additional 380,581 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,880,258,000 after purchasing an additional 206,103 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,532,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,304,856,000 after purchasing an additional 117,399 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

