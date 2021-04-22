Aspireon Wealth Advisors Purchases 200 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Aspireon Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.0% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $150.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $456.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $82.40 and a 52 week high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.23.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Insiders sold a total of 83,141 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,545 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

