Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) PT Raised to $185.00

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Assurant alerts:

AIZ opened at $155.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Assurant has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $156.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.75.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Assurant will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in Assurant by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 163,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after acquiring an additional 17,636 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Assurant by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Assurant by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.