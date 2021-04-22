Atomic Wallet Coin Price Reaches $2.17 on Major Exchanges (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market cap of $23.01 million and $95,349.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be purchased for $2.17 or 0.00004166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00064227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00068929 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00019402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.64 or 0.00283427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00172440 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

