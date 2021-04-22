Attila Hits Market Cap of $189.35 Million (ATT)

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded up 34.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Attila coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000800 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Attila has a total market cap of $189.35 million and $23,893.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Attila has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Attila alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00071755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00020389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.74 or 0.00733844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00095159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,242.38 or 0.08070803 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00049899 BTC.

Attila Profile

Attila (ATT) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO . The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Attila Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Attila should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Attila using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Attila Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Attila and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.