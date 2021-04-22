AusCann Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:AC8) Insider Robert (Max) Johnston Buys 110,000 Shares

AusCann Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:AC8) insider Robert (Max) Johnston bought 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$15,400.00 ($11,000.00).

The company has a current ratio of 25.03, a quick ratio of 20.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

AusCann Group Company Profile

AusCann Group Holdings Ltd, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, cultivates, produces, and distributes cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals in Australia and internationally. It offers hard-shell capsules using Neuvis technology for the treatment of chronic neuropathic pain. The company is based in West Perth, Australia.

