AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.38 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for AutoNation in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the company will earn $2.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.19. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.30.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $95.49 on Thursday. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $28.79 and a 12-month high of $99.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.37 and a 200-day moving average of $73.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA raised its position in AutoNation by 1.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the first quarter valued at about $3,701,000. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in AutoNation by 2.1% during the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 42,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 4.8% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $254,961.90. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $88,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,463 shares of company stock worth $15,322,523 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Earnings History and Estimates for AutoNation (NYSE:AN)

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit