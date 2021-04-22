AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.38 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for AutoNation in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the company will earn $2.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.19. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.30.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $95.49 on Thursday. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $28.79 and a 12-month high of $99.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.37 and a 200-day moving average of $73.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA raised its position in AutoNation by 1.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the first quarter valued at about $3,701,000. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in AutoNation by 2.1% during the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 42,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 4.8% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $254,961.90. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $88,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,463 shares of company stock worth $15,322,523 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

