AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 242,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,470 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $557,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,568,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after buying an additional 11,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVEO shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

AVEO opened at $6.67 on Thursday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average is $7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $180.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.40.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.66% and a negative net margin of 483.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

