Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $47.00. The stock had previously closed at $40.92, but opened at $42.01. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Axcelis Technologies shares last traded at $42.56, with a volume of 3,106 shares traded.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.57.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 10,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $413,473.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $2,954,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,785 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,514 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,276,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,292,000 after acquiring an additional 650,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,046,000 after acquiring an additional 259,580 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 187.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 276,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 180,331 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 109,514 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $3,085,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average of $32.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.74 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.