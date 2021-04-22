Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $50.26

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.26 and last traded at $50.74, with a volume of 6140 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXSM shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.78 and a 200 day moving average of $71.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

