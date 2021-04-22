Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Posts Earnings Results

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:BKR traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.98. 302,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,840,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.21, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $25.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

