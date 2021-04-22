Ball (NYSE:BLL) Price Target Increased to $96.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Ball (NYSE:BLL) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ball from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ball currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.69.

Ball stock opened at $92.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $59.79 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 59.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ball will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 358.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

