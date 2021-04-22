Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.20 Million

Equities analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) will post sales of $66.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.00 million. Banc of California reported sales of $53.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year sales of $287.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $281.60 million to $293.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $341.25 million, with estimates ranging from $338.90 million to $343.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BANC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.08.

Shares of Banc of California stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $17.26. 309,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,040. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $873.60 million, a P/E ratio of -90.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth $14,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Banc of California by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 613,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 406,264 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Banc of California by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,892,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,390,000 after acquiring an additional 283,011 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth $1,678,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banc of California in the 1st quarter worth $1,032,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

