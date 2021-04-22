Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Banc of California stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.44. 16,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,407. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.16, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BANC. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.08.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

