Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.
Banc of California stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.44. 16,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,407. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.16, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 30.38%.
Banc of California Company Profile
Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.
