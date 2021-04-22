BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

NYSE:BXS traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,763. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $35.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

