Bangor Savings Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,121 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,261 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,527,116,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,932 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,049,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,310,000 after purchasing an additional 314,058 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.90. 185,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,722,916. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $51.46.

