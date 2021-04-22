Bangor Savings Bank Increases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,170 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.29.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LOW traded down $2.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $201.43. 113,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,040,407. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.06. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.16 and a 12-month high of $208.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $144.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

