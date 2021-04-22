Bangor Savings Bank Purchases 185 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,204 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.30.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $233.63. 38,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,388. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $167.85 and a 12-month high of $234.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

