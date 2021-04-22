Bangor Savings Bank Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 1.0% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bangor Savings Bank owned about 0.15% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $7,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.96. 6,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,985. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average of $38.47. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $43.65.

