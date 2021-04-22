Bank of America Initiates Coverage on RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

Equities researchers at Bank of America began coverage on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.57.

NYSE:RNG opened at $326.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $215.05 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.45 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.04.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $334.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.92 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.19, for a total transaction of $137,977.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,277,624.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.52, for a total transaction of $944,501.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,659 shares of company stock valued at $18,559,399 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in RingCentral by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

