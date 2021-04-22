BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS.

BKU traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $43.08. 14,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,483. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In related news, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $148,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,111.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $150,257.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,508.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Hovde Group raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BankUnited from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

