Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

Banner stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.35. 529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,256. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.51. Banner has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $60.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Banner’s payout ratio is 37.44%.

In other Banner news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $67,322.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on BANR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Banner in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Banner from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

