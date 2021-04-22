Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) PT Lowered to $57.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Baozun from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baozun from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. CICC Research lowered Baozun from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Baozun currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.71.

NASDAQ BZUN opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. Baozun has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.35.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baozun will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Baozun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Baozun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

Comments


