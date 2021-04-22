Barclays Raises The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $85.00

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.13.

BX stock opened at $80.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.06 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.16 and a 200-day moving average of $65.00. The Blackstone Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $80.52.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.7175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,297,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,123 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,087,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,124,000 after acquiring an additional 38,968 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,520,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,812,000 after acquiring an additional 82,405 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,633,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,671,000 after acquiring an additional 155,979 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,119,000 after acquiring an additional 822,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

