Barnett & Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,000 GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth about $706,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at $2,881,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 39,843 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GrafTech International by 181.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 150,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in GrafTech International by 76.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $12.08 on Thursday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.02.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is currently 1.55%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EAF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

