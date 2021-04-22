Barnett & Company Inc. Decreases Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Barnett & Company Inc. decreased its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 93.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 50,600 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 100,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 22,446 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 15.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 336,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 45,238 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 945,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 595,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

CNX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

CNX stock opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.68. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.28 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

