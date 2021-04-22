Barnett & Company Inc. Purchases New Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Western Union by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,624,000 after purchasing an additional 99,644 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in The Western Union by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 315,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 179,914 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,601,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,024,000 after purchasing an additional 708,810 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 6.2% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WU shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.97.

In other news, insider Khalid Fellahi sold 16,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $402,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,613.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $69,448.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,677 shares of company stock worth $7,760,531. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WU opened at $26.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average of $22.87. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $26.32.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 54.34%.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

