Barnett & Company Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 57.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COG. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 376.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,100,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,625 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,148,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,215 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 241.6% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,773,666 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,737 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $31,645,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,193,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $638,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $16.40 on Thursday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.94.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on COG. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Johnson Rice reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.11.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.