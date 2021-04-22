Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.69

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.69 and last traded at $23.25, with a volume of 4666 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.78.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Barratt Developments from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

