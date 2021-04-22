Bartlett & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,666 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $7,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 193.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $157.38 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.10 and a fifty-two week high of $161.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.42. The stock has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,506,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,825,187.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 248,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,363,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.25.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

