Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $9.82 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,221 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $9,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in Sysco by 5.3% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth grew its position in Sysco by 6.0% in the first quarter. Brightworth now owns 47,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYY stock opened at $82.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.94. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1,176.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.56.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

