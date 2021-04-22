Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BMW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Independent Research set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €88.93 ($104.63).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €85.21 ($100.25) on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €83.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of €72.98. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a 52 week high of €90.68 ($106.68). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05. The stock has a market cap of $51.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

