Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €87.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BMW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €88.93 ($104.63).

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €85.21 ($100.25) on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a 12-month high of €90.68 ($106.68). The business has a 50 day moving average of €83.89 and a 200-day moving average of €72.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05. The stock has a market cap of $51.30 billion and a PE ratio of 15.04.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

