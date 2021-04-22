Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €76.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) received a €76.00 ($89.41) target price from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €88.93 ($104.63).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €85.21 ($100.25) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €83.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of €72.98. The company has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a fifty-two week high of €90.68 ($106.68).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

