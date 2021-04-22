BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 8.66%.

Shares of BCB Bancorp stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.50. 60,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.76. BCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The company has a market cap of $231.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.60.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.