Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys 3,324 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,951 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 46,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 18.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 10,383 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VZ stock opened at $58.14 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $240.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.16 and a 200 day moving average of $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

