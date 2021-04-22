Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Invests $259,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

EFV stock opened at $51.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.45. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

