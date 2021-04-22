Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Makes New $451,000 Investment in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 942.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,303,000 after acquiring an additional 748,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,925,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,734,000 after acquiring an additional 394,419 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,710,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,447,000 after acquiring an additional 168,983 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5,709.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 139,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,018,000 after acquiring an additional 137,367 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $182.19 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $96.14 and a 52 week high of $189.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.88.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

